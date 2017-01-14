CNMC Goldmine Holdings warns of loss for Q4

CNMC Goldmine Holdings expects to report a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2016, due to unrealised foreign exchange losses and a fall in revenue as a result of lower ore grades.

The group issued the profit warning on Friday, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited consolidated management accounts.

Nevertheless, it still expects to be profitable for the full year ended Dec 31, it said.

The group will announce its results for the fourth quarter and 2016 financial year on or before March 1 this year.