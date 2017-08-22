ComfortDelgro and Uber in talks to form strategic alliance

ComfortDelgro Corporation and Uber Technologies are in exclusive discussions to form a potential strategic alliance, which may include collaboration in fleet management and booking software solutions in Singapore.

Under the potential strategic alliance, ComfortDelgro's taxis will be made available on Uber's app, among other things, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company believes that the potential strategic alliance will strengthen its position as a major mobility service provider in Singapore.

However, it noted that there is no certainty or assurance that such discussions between the company and Uber will result in any definitive agreement or transaction, or lead to a strategic alliance.