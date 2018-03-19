You are here
Companies 'will need to make an impact as much as they need to make a profit'
Singapore
COMPANIES will have to combine both profit-making and impact as their goals as they cannot keep dumping negative externalities - indirect costs imposed on third parties - onto the world, B Corps global ambassador Marcello Palazzi told The Business Times in an exclusive interview
