Compliance queries drop as SGX seeks to reduce regulatory noise

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE number of compliance queries by Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX Regco) fell in the July-to-September period as the market regulator placed an emphasis on reducing the chilling effect of unnecessary alarms on share prices.
The number of market manipulation cases
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo