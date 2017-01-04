You are here

Consumer staples sector reigned in 2016

It surged 25.8% overall - with 10 biggest stocks of the sector averaging total returns of 28.9%
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
by
Within the Straits Times Index (STI), Singapore's consumer staples sector proved to be the strongest performing sector.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

WITHIN the Straits Times Index (STI), Singapore's consumer staples sector proved to be the strongest performing sector.

Beyond the 30 stocks of the STI, the segment was also the strongest within the entire Singapore stock market, said a Singapore Exchange (SGX) report.

