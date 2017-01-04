You are here
Consumer staples sector reigned in 2016
It surged 25.8% overall - with 10 biggest stocks of the sector averaging total returns of 28.9%
Singapore
WITHIN the Straits Times Index (STI), Singapore's consumer staples sector proved to be the strongest performing sector.
Beyond the 30 stocks of the STI, the segment was also the strongest within the entire Singapore stock market, said a Singapore Exchange (SGX) report.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg