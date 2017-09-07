Corporate digest

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Emerging Towns & Cities
CATALIST-listed Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore (ETC) is proposing to acquire a 17 per cent stake in Uni Global Power (UGP) for US$11.9 million by issuing 179.1 million new shares at S$0.09 apiece, raising the total stake in UGP to 87 per
