Corporate digest

k1 Ventures
THE investment holding firm said its wholly-owned subsidiary FSHCO Holdings Pte Ltd will be placed under members' voluntary liquidation. It is not expected to have material impact on the net tangible assets, or the group EPS for FY ending June 30, 2018.
