Corporate digest

LHN
LHN has raised HK$79.8 million (S$13.7 million) in gross proceeds from its offering of 42 million new shares at HK$1.90 each in its dual-listing in Hong Kong. The bulk of the net proceeds of HK$46.5 million is expected to be used for the expansion of the firm's space
