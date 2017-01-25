You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cosco Corp's yard unit gets wind farm support vessel deal (Amended)

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 19:08
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

32-40513050 - 11_11_2016 - mqcosco12.jpg
A SUBSIDIARY of Cosco Corporation's 51 per cent owned shipyard group has won a shipbuilding contract from Hong Kong-based Everbright International for a multi-purpose wind farm support unit.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

A SUBSIDIARY of Cosco Corporation's 51 per cent owned shipyard group has won a shipbuilding contract from Hong Kong-based Everbright International Offshore for a multi-purpose wind farm support unit.

Cosco Nantong, a subsidiary of Cosco Shipyard Group, will deliver the contracted newbuild in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The contract carries an option for a second similar unit, which can be exercised by the shipowner within six months from the date of the contract.

Cosco Corp has not disclosed the contract value, of which the listed company said has to be kept confidential as agreed with Everbright International Offshore.

Amendment note: The entity placing the vessel order with Cosco Corp should be Everbright International Offshore, not Everbright International. We apologise for the error.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 To all women who are independent
3 Car registrations jump 52%
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening