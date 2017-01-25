Cosco Corp's yard unit gets wind farm support vessel deal (Amended)

A SUBSIDIARY of Cosco Corporation's 51 per cent owned shipyard group has won a shipbuilding contract from Hong Kong-based Everbright International for a multi-purpose wind farm support unit.

Cosco Nantong, a subsidiary of Cosco Shipyard Group, will deliver the contracted newbuild in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The contract carries an option for a second similar unit, which can be exercised by the shipowner within six months from the date of the contract.

Cosco Corp has not disclosed the contract value, of which the listed company said has to be kept confidential as agreed with Everbright International Offshore.

Amendment note: The entity placing the vessel order with Cosco Corp should be Everbright International Offshore, not Everbright International. We apologise for the error.