Cosco Shipping unit awards contract to SH Design & Build for Jurong Island Chemical Logistics facility

COGENT Jurong Island, owned by Cosco Shipping International, has awarded a contract to SH Design & Build to design and erect the Jurong Island Chemical Logistics Facility for S$94.9 million.

The facility is a eight-storey general warehouse building with mezzanine offices, a chemical warehouse, an ISO tank depot and a few container depots.

The awarding of the contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of Cosco Shipping for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.