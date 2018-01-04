Cosco's takeover offer for Cogent turns unconditional

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
THE S$1.02-a-share cash offer by Chinese shipping company Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) for Cogent Holdings has become unconditional with the offeror having received valid acceptances representing about 92.05 per cent of the total number of shares.
