Cosmosteel turns in a profit for Q2 FY2018

COSMOSTEEL Holdings earned a profit of S$305,000 for the second quarter ended March 31, 2018, versus a loss of S$3.74 million a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to S$27.59 million owing to higher revenue from customers in the energy sector.

Earnings per share clocked 0.11 Singapore cent, versus a loss per share of 1.29 Singapore cents previously.

For the six-month period, its losses about halved to S$2.36 million, while revenue jumped about 63 per cent to S$46.05 million.