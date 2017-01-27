You are here

CRCT slashes rents at Beijing mall for two 'lifestyle' concepts

Bookstore concept with a cafe and textile retailer will create buzz so people stay longer: CEO of Reit manager
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

BT_20170127_HXCRCT27_2712945.jpg
Mr Tan says the Reit's results are respectable if one excludes the impact of the weaker yuan and the property tax basis change for Beijing properties.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

A WEAKER Chinese yuan and a higher property tax led to China retail mall play CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) reporting dimmer results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec 31, 2016.

But what caught the attention of analysts at CRCT's results briefing on

