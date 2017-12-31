Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies

CREATIVE Technology's wholly owned subsidiary ZiiLabs Inc Ltd has filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission (ITC) against eight companies, including Nintendo and Asus.

It has also filed a parallel patent infringement lawsuit against Nvidia in the US, seeking damages and injunctions.

The eight companies in the complaint are: Nvidia, Nintendo, Asus, Micro-star International, Gigabyte, PNY Technologies, EVGA and Zotac.

The complaints and lawsuit relate to four patents that ZiiLabs holds in the graphics, processor and 3D spaces, said Creative.

ZiiLabs had earlier also filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the US against Nvidia, in respect of four different patents.