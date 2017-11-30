You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit opens unchanged at trading debut

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 3:07 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

CROMWELL European Reit (CEReit) opened flat on Thursday at 0.55 euro when its units commenced trading on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at 2pm.

About 12.97 million shares worth 7.13 million euros (S$11.4 million) had changed hands at 2.55pm.

The Reit's manager had offered 428.5 million units at 0.55 euro per unit to raise total proceeds of 866 million euros. Its initial public offering portfolio consists of 74 properties in or close to major gateway cities in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, as well as the Netherlands, with a focus on the office and light industrial/logistics sectors.

Philip Levinson, chief executive of Cromwell EReit Management, said: "CEReit aims to provide our investors with access to improving European markets, as well as a geographically diverse and scalable portfolio of commercial and industrial properties."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chew Sutat, head of equities and fixed income for the SGX, said: "We are pleased to welcome CEReit, the first euro-denominated listing and first Reit with a diversified Pan-European portfolio to be listed on the SGX. This first-of-its-kind listing in Asia adds to the vibrancy of SGX's Reit cluster and offers investors an opportunity to invest in Europe's real estate sector."

The listing of CEReit will bring the total number of SGX-listed Reits and property trusts to 43, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$88 billion.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
4 Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

cs-generic-AnsonRd03.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

The Stradia en bloc
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening