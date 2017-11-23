You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cromwell Reit re-launches IPO after changes

The trust's portfolio now comprises 74 properties after excluding seven Polish retail assets which did not find favour with investors earlier
Thu, Nov 23, 2017 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

THE manager of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on Wednesday lodged its final prospectus, confirming its offer of 428.5 million units to raise gross proceeds of 236 million euros (S$375.3 million).

The Singapore public offering opened at 9pm on Nov 22

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171123_REPUB_3189928.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Top Stories

MyRepublic tops up S$70m war chest; sets Q1 2018 for mobile launch

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

RE&S Holdings closes 41% higher on first trading day

Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sea's Q3 loss widens, but revenue up

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
2 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
5 Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats expectations with 5.2% growth in Q3, 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%

BP_cbd_231117_48.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_manufacturing_231117_49.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Manufacturing remains key growth driver in Q3; brighter outlook spurs broad expansion across sectors

BP_nosignboard_231117_89.jpg
Nov 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard prices IPO at S$0.28 per share, valuing company at S$129.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening