You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Crowdfunding platform CoAssets incorporates real estate subsidiary

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 10:56
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

COASSETS, a Singapore-founded startup listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, said on Tuesday that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, CoAssets Real Estate (Care), as part of the company's growth strategy.

CoAssets is a real estate crowdfunding platform launched in July 2013.

Care, a real estate agency, will provide a full spectrum of real estate services, including marketing, sales, analysis and valuation. It will also enable companies to liquidate real estate assets that have been collateralised within Singapore and the region.

Getty Goh, chief executive officer of CoAssets, said: "As a crowdfunding platform, user protection is one of our key focuses. We are now looking at crowdfunding deals that are backed by assets as a way to protect our users amidst economic uncertainty. Given this move towards secured crowdfunding and our market position as a real estate crowdfunding platform, having a real estate agency fits in well into our overall business strategy."

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening