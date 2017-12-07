CSC Holdings subsidiaries awarded Circle Line 6 contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED CSC Holdings announced on Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiaries have secured foundation contracts for the Kim Chuan Depot extension and the Keppel MRT Station and its associated tunnels on the Circle Line 6.

The foundation and geotechnical engineering specialist will work on the construction of bored piles, contiguous bored piles and installation of king posts at the depot.

Meanwhile, CSC will carry out the construction of diaphragm walls, bored piles, barrette piles, contiguous bored piles, installation of king posts and pile grouting works for Keppel MRT Station, one of three stations to close the loop for the Circle Line.

These contracts bring the aggregate value of transport infrastructure contracts secured by CSC since the start of its financial year to more than S$70 million while also securing foundation contracts in excess of S$200 million.

Both construction projects are slated to start in December 2017, with the expected completion for the Kim Chuan Depot extension to be by mid-2019 and the Keppel MRT Station by early-2019.

CSC shares ended flat at S$0.029 on Thursday.