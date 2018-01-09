You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Datapulse to call 2 EGMs by Feb 26

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 10:39 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

DATAPULSE Technology on Monday said it would call two extraordinary general meetings (EGM) by Feb 26, following a move by the family of former Datapulse Technology chairman and co-founder to replace four directors on the company's board and re-evaluate the firm's diversification strategy.

The digital media storage maker had in December received a requisition notice to convene an EGM from Ng Bie Tjin, the daughter of Datapulse's co-founder Ng Khim Guan, and Uniseraya Holdings. They have a combined stake of about 16 per cent in the company.

The firm had acquired Wayco Manufacturing for S$3.5 million in December, moving into an entirely new business of manufacturing hair care, cosmetics and other homecare chemical products through the acquisition. Datapulse also has plans to re-explore expanding the property development, investment and trading business.

The Wayco acquisition was questioned at length by the Singapore Exchange, with Datapulse having to issue an eight-page response, saying that it did not conduct proper due diligence on the deal because the new CEO was a former employee of the target company and familiar with the business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The substantial shareholders have called on the company to remove all its existing directors as well, and replace them with Ms Ng, Ng Boon Yew, Loo Cheng Guan and Koh Wee Seng.

Datapulse said that the requisition EGM for change of board will be held separately from the business diversification EGM, given that special notice is required to be given for the removal of directors under the Companies Act.

This requires a notice period of 21 clear days, meaning that the dispatch dates for the circulars for the business diversification EGM and change of board EGM may differ, it said.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Ley Choon unit wins S$10.4m PUB contract

Mary Chia seeks extension to raise public float, keep listing

Imperium Crown responds to SIAS queries over governance practices

Cheung Woh posts loss of S$449,000 in Q3FY18

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

SPH launches new Mandopop radio station - 96.3 Hao FM

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
5 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

india.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening