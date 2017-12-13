You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Datapulse unveils S$3.5m buy-out deal for haircare manufacturer

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 9:30 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Datapulse Technology said after Tuesday's trading hours that it has entered into a deal to buy out Malaysia-incorporated hair care manufacturing business, Wayco Manufacturing, from Way Company Pte Ltd for S$3.5 million in cash.

Datapulse said that the consideration has been agreed upon between the two parties after taking into account the six-month unaudited net profit and unaudited net tangible asset (NTA) value of Wayco.

The company also added that its chief executive Kee Swee Ann was the former general manager of Way Company from 2008 to 2010 and was involved in the management of Wayco Manufacturing.

Wayco posted RM160,632 (S$53,201) in unaudited net profit for the six months ended June 30 and its unaudited NTA value was over RM7.63 million as at June 30.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Malaysia-incorporated company which also manufactures cosmetics and other homecare chemical products now owns three properties - two in Johor Bahru and one in Puchong, Selangor. These properties host its production facilities.

The board of Datapulse is of the view that with this deal, the company can acquire a profitable business and diversify its core business into the beauty or wellness products or industry.

The proposed acquisition is subject to several conditions including due diligence on Wayco Manufacturing, regulatory approval from the Singapore Exchange and shareholders' approval at a general meeting.

Datapulse added in a separate announcement after disclosing the proposed acquisition that its new board is of the view that the overall prospects of its existing media storage manufacturing business remains challenging.

The company also said that its original plan to relocate its manufacturing activities from Tai Seng Drive to Toa Payoh has changed following the termination of the option to purchase the Toa Payoh property.

In July, it has granted an option for the sale of the Tai Seng Drive property. The completion of this proposed disposal is expected to be completed in January 2018, though progress on this front has been held back at the request of the buyer.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Clearbridge Health prices IPO at S$0.28 a share, trading to start on Dec 18
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales continue decline with 0.1% slowdown in October

BP_retail_111217_67.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

dt-cairnhill_heights_1.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

Cairnhill Heights in District 9 seeking more than S$80m in collective sale tender

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening