You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS gets approval to establish wholly-owned local subsidiary in India

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 18:54
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

DBS Bank India (DBS India), part of Asia's leading financial services group, DBS Group Holdings, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to convert its existing India franchise to a locally incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) in India.

Announcing this on Monday, DBS said it will leverage its overall strengths and resources, and its experience in India, through the WOS, to build a scalable business through a multi-channel strategy.

This includes a combination of digital and physical formats to allow the bank to cater to the requirements of convenience and presence by its target customer segments.

DBS said, in a press statement, that it will be able to bring its product innovation and technology-led delivery model from across Asia to serve retail, small and medium enterprise (SME) and large corporates across a larger footprint.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Underlining its commitment to India and as part of its ongoing journey to shape the future of banking, DBS also launched its new India headquarters at Express Towers in Nariman Point in Mumbai on Monday.

Spread across 100,000 square feet over five floors in Express Towers, the set-up, with activity-based workspaces and social zones, is designed to facilitate greater interaction and ideation among employees, so that they can "reimagine the customer journey and turn banking into a joyful experience".

The new office is unique for a bank as it features open, collaborative workspaces that reflects DBS' push to embed a start-up culture within the bank.

This latest investment follows a number of strategic initiatives that DBS rolled out in India over the past few years.

Last year alone saw the bank launch digibank, India's first mobile-only bank, acquiring about 1.5 million customers to date; integrate its e-banking solution with India's leading enterprise resource planning software, saving SME and corporate customers considerable time and effort; and establish DBS Asia Hub 2 in Hyderabad, its largest technology hub outside Singapore, to strengthen its technological capabilities in the region, and support its digital banking strategy.

DBS was the first Singapore bank to set up a representative office in India in 1994, upgrading it to a formal bank branch a year later. It is currently the largest Singapore bank in India and the country's fifth-largest foreign bank by assets.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening