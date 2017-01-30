You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Decline in corporate gifting this Chinese New Year

Some firms are ordering hampers in smaller quantities, while others are forgoing the practice altogether
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:50
by
chongkmc@sph.com.sg

26879670 - 01_02_2013 - GFHAMPER.jpg
Companies here are feeling the effects of a sluggish economy, if the decline in corporate gifting is anything to go by.
PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Singapore

COMPANIES here are feeling the effects of a sluggish economy, if the decline in corporate gifting is anything to go by.

Local gift businesses have seen a reduction in order volumes from corporate clients this Chinese New Year, with many citing the reduction in corporate

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
2 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
3 Police report filed against ousted IHC executive director
4 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
5 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening