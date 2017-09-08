Del Monte Pacific back in the black for Q1

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
STRONG sales in Asia gave a fillip to Del Monte Pacific Ltd's (DMPL) first- quarter results.
The group reversed its loss to report a net profit of US$740,000 for the three months ended July 31. It had made a net loss of US$7 million for the same period last year.
