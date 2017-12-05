Del Monte Pacific reverses into the red in Q2 on weak veggie business

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
FOOD and beverage company Del Monte Pacific on Tuesday reversed into the red for the fiscal second quarter on one-off expenses related to its underperforming vegetable business.
The group reported a net loss of US$2.82 million for the three months ended October 31, 2017, compared to a restated net gain of US$20 million for the same period a year ago.
This quarter's net loss included US$13.1 million of one-off expenses (net of tax), as the group shut the production facility in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Del Monte also shut its tomato production facility in Plymouth, Indiana.
Excluding the one-off items, net profit for the fiscal second quarter stood at US$10.2 million, down 50.8 per cent.
Sales of US$625 million for the second quarter fell 1.8 per cent from the prior year period, mainly driven by lower sales in the US.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo