Del Monte Pacific reverses into the red in Q2 on weak veggie business

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:51 PM
This quarter's net loss included US$13.1 million of one-off expenses (net of tax), as the group shut the production facility in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Del Monte also shut its tomato production facility in Plymouth, Indiana.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

FOOD and beverage company Del Monte Pacific on Tuesday reversed into the red for the fiscal second quarter on one-off expenses related to its underperforming vegetable business.

The group reported a net loss of US$2.82 million for the three months ended October 31, 2017, compared to a restated net gain of US$20 million for the same period a year ago.

Excluding the one-off items, net profit for the fiscal second quarter stood at US$10.2 million, down 50.8 per cent.

Sales of US$625 million for the second quarter fell 1.8 per cent from the prior year period, mainly driven by lower sales in the US.

