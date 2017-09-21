You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Del Monte unit to sell vegetable business to McCall Farms for US$55 million

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 7:21 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

DEL Monte Pacific on Thursday said that its US subsidiary, Del Monte Foods (DMF), has agreed to sell its Sager Creek vegetable business to McCall Farms - a family-owned business that manufactures brands such as Bruce's Yams, Margaret Holmes and Glory Foods - for US$55 million.

The Sager Creek business produces speciality vegetables for the food service and retail markets; and manufactures several brands including Veg-all, Freshlike, Popeye, Princella, Trappey's and Allens.

As a result of this sale, one production facility in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, will immediately cease operations. DMF will continue to be the point of service for all retail and food-service customers of Sager Creek till early 2018, and will work closely with McCall Farms to support a seamless transition to McCall's organisation.

David Meyers, chief operating officer of DMF, said: "This divesture allows us to focus our energy and resources on strengthening our core business, driving innovation, and exploring new products that meet the evolving needs of today's consumer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-backed JV to buy Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel for US$909.1m

fa-gic-20170920.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 21, 2017
Stocks

Tat Hong says in ongoing talks on potential transactions, appoints adviser

Sep 21, 2017
Transport

LTA forms new unit to implement the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening