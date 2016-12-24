You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank agrees to US$7.2b mortgage settlement with US

The bank will pay a civil monetary penalty of US$3.1b and provide US$4.1b in consumer relief, such as loan forgiveness
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161224_NAHSETTLE24_2660895.jpg
Deutsche says it expects to record a pretax charge of about US$1.17 billion in its fourth quarter because of the civil monetary penalty.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

DEUTSCHE Bank has agreed to a US$7.2 billion settlement with the US Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

The agreement in principle, announced by Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
3 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
4 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
5 Blockchain, a new-age tontine: OCBC chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening