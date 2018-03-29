You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Development to begin on next phase of Shanghai Olympic Garden: United Engineers

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 8:54 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

UNITED Engineers Limited announced that it has finally resettled 44 farmer households on the remaining plot of land for its Shanghai Olympic Garden development, paving the way to begin the next phase of the project.

The company had been negotiating with the farmer households - occupying the remaining 33,471 square metres (sq m) of land - which has rendered the company unable to commence development on the plot, which has a tenure of 58 years remaining on the clock out of the original 70.

Phase 3.2 will now begin, whose gross development value will be around 3 billion yuan (S$624.50 million) and consist of 517 units of low-rise apartments with a total saleable gross floor area of 52,889 sq m.

Construction will commence in the second half of 2018, with completion scheduled by the end of 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Between 2003 and 2013, Shanghai Olympic Garden Property Development Co (SOG) had already developed and sold other phases of Shanghai Olympic Garden - Phases 1 to 3.1 and Phase 3.3 - with a total land area of around 490,611 sq m and a total gross floor area of some 625,919 sq m.

The total land area of Shanghai Olympic Garden, located in Jiuting town, in Shanghai's Songjiang District, is around 524,082 sq m.

United Engineers' shareholding interest in SOG is held indirectly through Shenyang Huaxin International Realty (SHIR), which has a 45.05 per cent shareholding interest in SOG.

SHIR, in turn, is wholly owned by United's subsidiary, WBL Corporation, in which the company has a 67.6 per cent shareholding interest.

United Engineers expects the completion of Phase 3.2 - the sale and handover of the apartments - to contribute positively to the group's future earnings.

The counter finished on Thursday at S$2.61 apiece, up by one Singapore cent or 0.39 per cent, before the announcement was made.

Editor's Choice

BEN_1726.JPG
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX lowers entry for dual class share listing, safeguards up

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Opinion

A considered approach to dual class share listings

BT_20180329_LKWOODLEIGH29_3371907.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

SPH, Kajima break ground on landmark Bidadari project

Most Read

1 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
2 ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app
3 Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out
4 24 in Singapore make Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018
5 Stocks to watch: Noble Group, Sasseur Reit, Sembcorp Marine
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says liquidation not the only option to Noble's restructuring

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' CEO, senior management take voluntary 10-15% pay cut

17 Jalan Batai.jpg
Mar 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore property auction sales in Q1 up 31% at S$19.97m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening