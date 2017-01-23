You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
INSIDE MARKETS

Director buying rises, selling flat

Buyback activity down with nine companies posting 22 repurchases worth S$2.9 million.
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 05:50
by

THE buying rose while the selling among directors was flat based on filings on the Singapore Exchange in the third week of January. A total of 12 companies recorded 21 purchases worth S$0.79 million versus two firms with two disposals worth S$4.57 million.

The buy figures were up from the

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening