MONDAY MULTIPLE
Diversification, the Midas curse
Midas Holdings, maker of aluminium products and train car bodies, is paying a price in its desire for new revenue sources
TO understand China's Old Economy problems, one just needs to examine the S-chips in Singapore's backyard.
The latest company falling foul of investor patience is Midas Holdings, a train car body maker founded in 2000 by Patrick Chew, a Singaporean businessman with a rags-to-riches story
