You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Dollar slides on tame US inflation data, Tillerson ouster

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE dollar fell against most major currencies on Tuesday after US inflation data for February came in line with expectations, suggesting that the Federal Reserve remained on track to raise interest rates at a gradual pace.

The dollar also lost traction after US President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, marking the biggest shakeup of the administration's Cabinet.

Investors were bracing for a breakout number in US inflation after a strong figure the previous month and when that did not happen, the dollar pared some of its gains against the yen and fell versus the euro, said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that the US consumer price index rose 0.2 per cent last month after jumping 0.5 per cent in January. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI gained 0.2 per cent after accelerating 0.3 per cent in January.

"Today's unsurprising print should serve to confirm the central bank's commitment to gradualism, keeping markets in a much-appreciated 'Goldilocks' phase for a little longer," said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

After the data, Fed funds futures data showed a lower chance of a fourth rate hike this year.

In midmorning trading, the dollar index fell 0.1 per cent to 89.809, as the euro gained 0.2 per cent on the day to US$1.2363.

The dollar also slid against the Swiss franc and the British pound, as well as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Mr Tillerson's firing, coming a week after the resignation of US economic adviser Gary Cohn, also weighed on the dollar.

"It's another sign of a problem in the Trump administration," said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "The turnover in this administration is high, so this is another one."

The greenback, however, did well against the yen, rising 0.5 per cent to 106.90.

The yen came under some pressure from a scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It weakened by 0.3 to 0.5 per cent against other major currencies after Japan's ministry of finance said on Monday that it altered documents for a sale of state-owned land linked to Mr Abe's wife. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

Singapore shares edge lower on Wednesday morning; STI down 0.76%

OUE prices S$304.75m concurrent offering of 5-year convertible, exchangeable bonds

Stocks to watch: Alliance Mineral Assets, CapitaLand, Boustead Singapore, Gaylin

Alliance Mineral, Tawana Resources start lithium production at Australia mine

AGM tips for board members

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
5 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

nz_noble_14.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

HDB flats.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private condo rents up by 1% in February; HDB rents rise 0.5%: SRX

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening