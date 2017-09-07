Dollar steadies ahead of central bank meetings

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
London
THE dollar steadied in a quiet market on Wednesday, with traders appearing to be in wait-and-see mode ahead of a slew of central bank meetings, most importantly the European Central Bank on Thursday.
The euro has climbed around 14 per cent against the dollar since the start
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal