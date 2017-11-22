Dual listing of Centurion Corp in HK to be on or around Dec 12

CENTURION Corporation said that it expects the listing of its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange to take place on or around Dec 12.

This follows a hearing on Nov 16 convened by the committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) to consider the group's application for dual listing in Hong Kong.

"The company wishes to highlight to shareholders and other investors that the listing date mentioned above is indicative only, as the listing is still subject to the company obtaining the approval in-principle of the SEHK for the listing (AIP), and thereafter, the fulfilment of certain conditions under the AIP," Centurion said.

Subject to the approval of the SEHK and any other approval required by the group for the listing, Centurion will implement an expedited process for the transfer of shares listed on the SGX to the Hong Kong branch share register for any shareholder who wishes to do so. This would be done in three batches, the group said.

Centurion - which owns, develops and manages worker and student accommodation assets - had said that it does not intend to delist from the Singapore stock exchange.