You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EC World Reit riding e-commerce boom

Reit's raison d'etre is to add value, says its deputy chief
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170415_ECWORLD_2840857.jpg
"You need to listen to people around you, be able to feel for your employees, board of directors, unitholders and regulators, all of whom have different needs." - Alvin Cheng, deputy CEO of EC World Management, which manages SGX-listed EC World Reit

ASK Alvin Cheng to define his management philosophy, and he will tell you it's all about being entrusted to add value.

The deputy chief executive officer of the manager of SGX-listed EC World Reit places a premium on the values of humility, gratitude and positiveness. "The more

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening