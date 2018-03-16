You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Education needed to make 'foreign Reits' more welcome in the local market
There is a prejudice institutional funds based in Singapore sometimes have towards Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) that hold foreign assets, but as more of such instruments join the local bourse, their attitude may have to change.
This comes as the Singapore Exchange
