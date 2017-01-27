You are here
Eight other companies found to have tweaked their charters to allow dual-class shares
After SGX raised the issue with Chew's Group, it has sent reminder to companies that DCS provisions are premature
Singapore
IT would seem that Chew's Group was just following the example of other Singapore listed companies when it attempted to amend its constitution this month to permit itself to issue dual-class shares (DCS).
The Business Times has learned that a sizeable number of other
