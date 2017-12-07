Ellipsiz ends talks with third party on potential takeover offer

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
ELLIPSIZ Ltd, a semiconductor equipment provider, said on Thursday it has ceased discussions with a "third party" relating to a possible transaction involving the shares of the company.
In November, it said it had been approached by an unidentified third party "which may or may lead to an offer being made for the share of the company by the third party". No further details were provided then.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo