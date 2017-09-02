Emas Offshore signs agreements with potential white knight investors

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
EMAS Offshore Limited, a subsidiary of Ezra Holdings, has started restructuring proceedings.
In an exchange filing late on Thursday night, it said that it has entered into a binding term sheet with potential third-party investors as part of its financial restructuring.
