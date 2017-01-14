You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EMS Energy gets termination notice from Jurong Shipyard on S$1.1m contract

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 22:25
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

21-40668149 - 25_11_2016 - ASIA-LNG_TRADING.jpg
EMS Energy said its wholly-owned unit received a letter on Friday from Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd (JSPL) on the termination of a S$1.1 million contract.
PHOTO: REUTERS

EMS Energy said its wholly-owned unit received a letter on Friday from Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd (JSPL) on the termination of a S$1.1 million contract.

JSPL has also made a claim under a bank guarantee furnished by EMS Energy Solutions (EES) to JSPL for the sum of SGD110,000, according to the firm in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange.

To date, the company said EES has received S$330,000 in progressive milestone payment from Jurong Shipyard under the contract for the supply, supervision of installation, testing and commissioning of the anchor winch system package.

As the termination letter may impact the proposed schemes of arrangement filed with the High Court of Singapore on Sept 28, 2016, EMS Energy said it will seek legal advice in relation to its recourse against JSPL including compensation for components/goods that had been delivered under the contract and the claim for compensation for non-performance from the sub-contractors that EES has engaged.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening