You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

EOL narrows Q2 loss to US$15.98m

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 11:22 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

EMAS Offshore (EOL) saw its second-quarter loss after tax narrow by 89 per cent to US$15.98 million on a 24 per cent increase in revenue for the same period.

Revenue was higher at US$37.98 million compared to US$30.51 million for a year-ago period.

First-half loss after tax was US$18.19 million, 87 per cent lower compared to US$143.69 million for the corresponding period last year.

Operating cash flows before working capital movements for the three months ended Feb 28 were negative at US$1.32 million compared to negative US$7.69 million last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

EOL, the embattled offshore support vessel (OSV) arm of Ezra Holdings, has current liabilities of US$858.33 million compared to current assets of US$188.68 million as at Feb 28.

It faces several creditor claims including from owners of five vessels. The owners of Lewek Ariel, Lewek Lynx and Lewek Alkaid have served notices of termination to Emas Offshore (M) Sdn and Bhd and demanded US$13.17 million.

Separately, the owners of Lewek Toucan and Lewek Pelican have served notices of demand to Emas Offshore Pte Ltd and Emas Offshore (M) Sdn Bhd in relation to combined total amount demanded of over US$17 million.

Both Emas Offshore Pte Ltd and Emas Offshore (M) Sdn Bhd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of EOL.

EOL on Tuesday that it has entered into a revised term sheet with BT Investment (BTI) after terminating a prior term sheet on Dec 9, as it presses on with restructuring efforts. BTI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Technology, is proposing to make an investment into EOL.

EOL has also made an application, together with two subsidiaries, to Singapore's High Court to restructure under a scheme of arrangement.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening