You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ETC starts lawsuit against majority shareholder and two companies

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 7:41 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

MYANMAR and China property developer Emerging Town & Cities Singapore (ETC) has started a lawsuit against its majority shareholder and two companies in relation to the unauthorised withdrawals of funds that it had earlier reported.

The firm on Nov 27 filed the lawsuit in the Singapore High Court against Luo Shandong, Dong Gang Industrial Co Ltd and Hunan Toener Investment Group Co Ltd, to seek an award of damages, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday evening. "The company has not quantified the loss it has suffered and will seek an assessment from the court of the damages owing to it," it added.

The group in mid-November revealed that between July and October this year, some 118 million yuan (S$24 million) had been transferred without authorisation from its 60 per cent-owned subsidiary Huizhou Daya Bay Mei Tai Cheng Property Development Co to these two companies controlled by Mr Luo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SinoCloud signs convertible bond agreements with two separate investors

Accrelist offsets outstanding loans to Jubilee against its entitlement for rights and warrants issue

BRC Asia appoints Teo Ser Luck as non-executive chairman

BRC Asia appoints Teo Ser Luck as non-executive chairman

Perennial China Investments incorporates fellow subsidiary

CapitaLand, CRCT in 49:51 tie-up to buy Rock Square mall in Guangzhou for 3.36b renminbi

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

gst.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Giant block trade made in coal miner Geo Energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening