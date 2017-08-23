Euro falls against broadly resurgent dollar

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
London
The single currency slipped 0.6 per cent against the greenback to $1.1750, retracing most of its overnight gains when it posted its biggest single-day rise so far this month.
"Our bias in these thin markets is to sell the euro on rallies against the dollar as we think
