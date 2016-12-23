You are here
Europe tallies trades ahead of dark pool rules
From 2018, each dark pool will only be able to handle 4% of overall trading in a security
London
OPERATORS of European stock markets are finding that bigger is better.
In the New Year, regulators will be counting every European stock trade to see whether a transaction took place in a dark pool or on a public exchange - before rules capping the percentage of dark trading
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg