EuroSports JV firm enters into dealership to sell Lamborghinis in Jakarta

SINGAPORE-LISTED supercar dealer EuroSports Global Ltd has revealed that Prosper Auto - a company EuroSports has an ownership stake in - has signed a dealership deal with supercar stalwart Lamborghini.

The deal - signed on Nov 21 - will see Prosper Auto market and sell Lamborghini automobiles, parts, accessories and merchandises in Jakarta, Indonesia.

EuroSports shares closed S$0.005 or 2 per cent down at S$0.24 on Tuesday.