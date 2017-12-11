You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Everbright Water bags contract for 70m yuan project in China's Dezhou

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 12:51 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

CHINA Everbright Water has clinched a contract for a 70 million yuan (S$14.3 million) public-private partnership waste water pipeline project in the Chinese city of Dezhou.

Everbright Water, a water treatment specialist, said that the project is based on a build-operate-transfer model with a concession period of 22 years. When the concession period ends, the company will transfer the project to the local government together with another project of Everbright Water, the Ling County Waste Water Treatment Project Plant I. That second project was acquired on a transfer-operate-transfer basis in 2010 and upgraded by end-2013.

Construction work includes development of about 28 kilometres of waste water pipeline and two waste water lift pump stations, Everbright Water said.

"The new project secured by the company in the waste water treatment sector of Lingcheng District is a testament to the recognition from the local government and residents towards our technological capabilities, operational track record and Everbright's brand reputation," Everbright Water chief executive An Xuesong said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

CAO appoints new CFO; seconded from parent company's audit department

Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged

Technics Oil & Gas applies for time extension to release FY2017, Q1 2018 financial statements, hold AGM

Broker's take: DBS upgrades MCT to 'buy' on revised optimism in commercial office sector

Woh Hup unit launches VC fund, invests US$1.5m in co-living startup Hmlet

Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
5 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

BP_sgx_111217_3.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to hike derivatives member fees as much as 10-fold from January

Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'

Dec 11, 2017
Banking & Finance

Biofourmis raises US$5m in Series A funding from NSI Ventures, Aviva Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening