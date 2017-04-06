You are here

Ex-ST Marine executive jailed for conspiracy to make false entries in petty cash vouchers

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 13:02

Tan Mong Seng, 65, had been found guilty of conspiring with other people from the commercial department of ST Marine to falsely describe the claims as reimbursement of entertainment expenses, when no such entertainment expenses had in fact been incurred.
[SINGAPORE] The former president of commercial affairs of ST Marine, who was convicted of 101 charges of abetting the making of false entries in the company's petty cash vouchers, was sentenced to 16 weeks' jail on Thursday.

