Ex-VP jailed 14 years for money laundering, cheating

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
FORMER asset management vice-president Linda Lee was jailed for 14 years on Friday for money laundering and cheating, involving over S$10 million.
She was then working for United Engineers Developments, a unit of United Engineers Limited (UEL). Lee, now 39, was sacked
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal