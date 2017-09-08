You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Executive director and CEO of United Food Holdings resigns

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 20:53
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

EXECUTIVE director and CEO of United Food Holdings (UFH) Wang Tingbao has resigned with effect from Friday.

He has also ceased to be deputy chairman of the company.

The board of UFH thanked Mr Wang for his "clear leadership, direction and invaluable contributions" to the company.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday, UFH revealed that the group is also in the process of restructuring its business to improve shareholder value.

It is repositioning its executives to ensure its management aligns with its business development strategy.

UFH said it is planning to appoint a chief marketing officer and will update the shareholders in due course.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

Keppel Group scores high in sustainable practices

Keppel Group scores high in sustainable practices

Singaporean named CEO at Goldman Sachs Singapore

Singaporean named CEO at Goldman Sachs Singapore

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Trek 2000 International intends to resume trading on Sept 11, 9am

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
3 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
4 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

ariffin-avgss15-6034.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening