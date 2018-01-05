Expectations of strong earnings power STI past 3,500 points

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
POWERED by expectations of higher corporate earnings, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) has returned to rarefied levels of more than 3,500 points.
Thursday's close of 3,501.16 points means the STI has added nearly 100 points in the first three days of the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo