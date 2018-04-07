You are here
Ezion secures strategic investment from Temasek-linked Pavilion Capital
Deal could raise up to S$50m of gross proceeds, but group still needs to deliver the required cash flows to pare debts, says analyst
Singapore
OFFSHORE and marine (O&M) group Ezion Holdings could raise up to S$50 million through a placement of shares and options to its first strategic investor in this prolonged industry downturn.
On Wednesday, Temasek-linked Pavilion Capital Fund Holdings (Pavilion) agreed
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg