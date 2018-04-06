You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 10:29 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweeTanBT

OFFSHORE and marine (O&M) group Ezion Holdings could raise up to S$50 million through a placement of shares and options to its first strategic investor in this prolonged industry downturn.

On Wednesday, Temasek-linked Pavilion Capital Fund Holdings (Pavilion) agreed to take a 4.43 per cent stake in Ezion by buying 96.2 million shares at 20.8 Singapore cents apiece, or S$20 million in total. Net proceeds from the share placement will be about S$19.6 million.

Pavilion will also receive, for a nominal sum of one dollar, 137.6 million options that may be converted into Ezion shares at 21.8 Singapore cents per Ezion share. If the options are fully exercised, Ezion will receive an additional S$30 million of gross proceeds, and Pavilion will hold a 10.13 per cent stake of Ezion's enlarged share capital. Net proceeds from the options, if fully exercised, will be about S$29.4 million.

Ezion shares are currently suspended.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposed investment in Ezion marks Pavilion's second foray into the O&M space in the current sector downturn. In February, Pavilion Capital Holdings, a related company, emerged as a new shareholder of Marco Polo Marine, although that interest was subsequently pared.

Ezion intends to draw between S$11.6 million and S$13.6 million of the net proceeds from the share placement for expansion of its business, including capital contributions or investments into joint ventures or partnerships.

Another S$6 million to S$6.1 million will go to repaying secured lenders for certain contributions towards corporate overheads and coupon payments for some S$115 million notes issued by Ezion.

A balance of up to S$1.9 million will be used to meet working capital requirements.

Proceeds from the options may go towards funding pursuit of new business opportunities including capital contributions or investments into joint ventures or partnerships with strategic partners.

Ezion recently emerged from a months-long debt refinancing exercise having secured support from stakeholders to convert debt to shares.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180406_LKDAIRYFARM__3382880.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Real Estate

Dairy Farm joins billion-dollar en bloc list with asking price of over S$1.68b

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Government monitoring trade spat; Singapore, KL may gain from trade diversion

BT_20180406_VIWAHLOON6_3382800.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
SME

French giant Vinci buys majority stake in Singapore engineering firm for S$250m

Most Read

1 Scoot flight returns to Singapore safely after 'alleged bomb threat on board'
2 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
3 Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans
4 Far East Consortium bags The Estoril at S$223.94m
5 Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nmtrump.jpg
Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions

Apr 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks lauds SGX Regco opposition to Noble plan, objects to newest directors

Apr 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean's growth can be 'dramatically' affected by headwinds: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, FJ Benjamin, Sinjia Land, KTL Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening